How to know if someone blocked you on Snapchat

If you’re wondering whether somebody else has blocked your account on messaging platform Snapchat, here are a few ways to check if they really have.

Snapchat is a multimedia instant messaging app first released in 2011, and in the decade it’s been around, the platform has garnered millions of global users, and has become a staple in many people’s daily social media routine.

The platform allows you to send messages, pictures, and videos that expire after a set time limit, and also allows people to upload to their stories, a feature which is now used in other apps like Instagram and TikTok.

Just like most social media platforms, you are able to block accounts on Snapchat, and people are also naturally able to block you.

However, sometimes it isn’t easy to tell when you’ve been blocked. If you suspect that an account has blocked you on Snapchat, here are a few ways to check.

How to see if you’ve been blocked on Snapchat

Check your contact list

If you have messaged the account in question before, their name should appear in the messages tab, which you can access by swiping right once you’ve opened the app. If you know their name used to be there, but now it’s gone, there’s a chance they could have blocked you.

However, this also could be because they’ve simply removed you as a contact.

Search their username

To search for someone’s username on Snapchat, tap the magnifying glass icon next to your icon in the top left corner, and type the account name into the search bar.

If their name comes up and you are able to add them, it likely means you haven’t been blocked. However, if their name doesn’t appear at all, it could be a sign that they have blocked you. It’s worth noting that people can now change their usernames on Snapchat, so that could be the reason you are struggling to find an account.

Check using a different account

If an account’s username still isn’t appearing for you when you search their name, it could be worth using a second account to check whether the results are the same for both.

In the case that you can find their account name on your second account, but not on your main, this may make it more likely that you’ve been blocked.

We do not recommend attempting to contact the person that blocked you using a second account, as you have probably been blocked for a reason.

While none of these methods will tell you for sure whether you’ve been blocked, they can help give you an idea.