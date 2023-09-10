How to delete a story on Snapchat

Snapchat stories automatically disappear after 24 hours, but you may delete a story whenever you want before it vanishes. Here’s how to do it.

Snapchat is a popular platform for sharing photos and videos that disappear after a short period of time, and its ephemeral nature appeals to millions of users worldwide.

However, sometimes you might post a story that you later regret sharing and wish to delete. Fortunately, there’s a simple solution to remove stories that you no longer want your friends or followers to see.

While Snapchat‘s defining feature is its automatically disappearing messages, stories are a different case. They stick around for 24 hours, making it particularly crucial to know how to remove them should the need arise.

How to delete a Snapchat story

The ability to delete a snap from your Snapchat story is quite straightforward and can be done within a few taps. Just simply do as follows:

Open Snapchat. Tap your profile icon in the top-left corner. Click ‘My Story’ to view your Snapchat story. Press and hold on the snap you want to remove. Tap the trash can icon at the bottom left, and click ‘Delete.’

Once you’ve confirmed the deletion, the selected snap will be removed and will no longer be visible to your friends. It’s a good idea to double-check to make sure it has been removed.

At the time of writing, Snapchat does not offer the option to delete an entire story in one go, so just repeat step four and five for all of the snaps you want to delete.

If you want to learn more about how to use Snapchat, you can check out some of our other guides here:

