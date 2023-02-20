What is Snapchat Plus & what does it include?

Snapchat Plus is the app’s premium subscription which allows users access to a range of exclusive features. Here’s everything you need to know about Snapchat Plus.

Snapchat has for many years been one of the most popular ways for people to communicate online, allowing users to easily exchange messages, pictures, and videos on the app, along with a variety of other media.

While the vast majority of these features are free, there are some which are available only as part of Snapchat Plus.

Contents:

What is Snapchat Plus?

Snapchat Plus (also written as Snapchat+) is the app’s premium subscription.

On their website, they explain: “As a Snapchat+ subscriber, you can get exclusive, experimental, and pre-release features! These features enhance and customize your Snapchat experience, enabling you to dive deeper into the parts of the app you use the most. Plus, you can peep cool new features before anyone else!”

Article continues after ad

Snapchat Snapchat is still a hugely popular app across the world.

What does Snapchat Plus include?

Snapchat Plus has a variety of different exclusive features that are available only to subscribers. Here are all the features you get access to if you subscribe to Snapchat Plus:

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Best Friends Forever (Pin as #1 Best Friend)

Story Rewatch Indicator

Custom App Icons/Themes

Snapchat+ Badge

Friend Solar System

Priority Story Replies

Post View Emojis

Bitmoji Backgrounds

Story Timer

Capturing Colour

Custom Notification Sounds

Friend Snapscore Change

Chat Wallpapers

Custom Capture Buttons

Gift Snapchat+

Story Boost

If you want to subscribe to Snapchat Plus, follow these steps:

Open Snapchat. Click on your profile icon in the top left. Tap the Snapchat+ banner. Choose whether to sign up for a monthly or yearly subscription.

Note: You may need to restart the app for the new features to appear.

If you want to learn more about how to use Snapchat, you can check out some of our other guides here:

How to remove someone from your Snapchat best friends list | How to allow camera access on Snapchat | How to make a public profile on Snapchat | How to make a private story on Snapchat | How to pin someone on Snapchat