The Quick Add feature on Snapchat allows you to easily look for more people to follow on the app. Here’s everything to know about how to refresh Quick Add on Snapchat.

Snapchat is used by millions of people around the world every day, who use the range of features the app has to chat with their friends and post stories for their followers.

There are a few different ways that you’re able to add people on Snapchat, and one of those ways is Quick Add.

Article continues after ad

As the name suggests, this allows you to quickly add people that you might know from a list of people that are suggested to you. If you want to see different names on your Quick Add list, here’s everything to know about how to do that.

Snapchat Snapchat is a great place to chat with friends.

How to refresh Quick Add on Snapchat

There isn’t a straightforward way to refresh your Quick Add suggestions, but there are some things you can try to get some new suggestions.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The first thing you can do is clear your cache on the app. To do so, follow these steps:

Article continues after ad

Open Snapchat Go to your Profile Click the gear icon to go to Settings Go into ‘Clear Data’ and then tap ‘Clear Cache’

If this doesn’t help to refresh your Quick Add suggestions, you can also try going through and tapping the ‘X’ next to people’s names in Quick Add, to try and generate some new suggestions.

If you want to learn more about how to use Snapchat, you can check out some of our other guides here:

How to remove someone from your Snapchat best friends list | How to allow camera access on Snapchat | How to make a public profile on Snapchat | How to make a private story on Snapchat | How to pin someone on Snapchat