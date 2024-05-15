Entertainment

What is the longest Snapchat streak ever?

Streaks is a popular feature on Snapchat that tracks how many days in a row you and a friend have sent snaps to each other. But what is the longest Snapchat streak ever?

A Snapchat streak is established when two users send each other snaps at least once every 24 hours for more than three consecutive days. The number next to the flame emoji on the chat screen indicates how many consecutive days the streak has been maintained.

This feature encourages daily interaction on the app, and it’s become a measure of friendship and connectivity among peers. The concept has also sparked a competitive spirit among users, as many strive to achieve and maintain long streaks.

What is the record for the longest Snapchat streak in 2024?

As of 2024, the record for the longest Snapchat streak is held by Hannah and Lauren Luckey, who have maintained their streak since Snapchat rolled out the feature on April 6, 2015. Their streak has impressively reached more than 3046 days.

Here’s a list of the top 20 contenders for the longest Snapstreaks as of 2024:

  1. Hannah and Lauren Luckey – 3046+
  2. Birgit & Inge Christian – 3000+
  3. Rachel & Francesca – 2968+
  4. Will & Kristina – 2920+
  5. Kristen & John – 2902+
  6. Holly & Abby – 2900+
  7. Carlyn McGrath and Jakob Wikar – 2873+
  8. Ashley & Robin – 2805+
  9. Madison & Adriana – 2798+
  10. Susie & Alexa – 2779+
  11. Cassidy Waller and Andrea Alfaro – 2739+
  12. Hannah Garrett & Lauren – 2700+
  13. Gus & Paige – 2700+
  14. Kristen & Emily – 2697+
  15. Lisa Glogower and Carol Pappas – 2695+
  16. Missy Krieger and Carly Schwartz – 2681+
  17. Justin & Carolann – 2666+
  18. Fatmis & Samko – 2655+
  19. Shelby Granath and Emily Hagans – 2638+
  20. Tom & Hannah – 2629+

It’s worth noting that the longest Snapchat streaks can change over time, as users continue to maintain their streaks and compete for the top spot.

