Is Snapchat removing the Snapscore feature?

A rumor has been circulating on social media that Snapchat is removing the Snapscore feature, but is this actually true? Here’s what you need to know.

Snapchat is one of the most popular social media apps, which millions of people use around the world daily to chat with their friends.

The app has a ‘Snapscore’ feature, which Snapchat explains, “is determined by a super-secret, special equation that combines the number of Snaps you’ve sent and received, the Stories you’ve posted, and a couple of other factors.”

However, in March 2023, a rumor started circulating on social media that Snapchat is planning on removing the Snapscore feature. But is there any truth to this rumor? Here’s everything you need to know.

Is Snapchat removing Snapscores?

No, Snapchat is not removing the Snapscore feature.

The rumor appears to have gained traction thanks to a TikTok video that has garnered over two million views, however, in reply to a tweet about the video, Snapchat confirmed that Snapscore is here to stay.

“No need to worry. This is just a rumor! Happy Snapping,” they said in response to the tweet.

If you want to check your Snapscore, click on your profile picture and look at the number underneath your name. You can view other people’s Snapscores by clicking on their profile.

