Why are my Snapchat Memories not loading? How to fix the issue

A number of Snapchat users are experiencing issues with loading their Memories. If you’re encountering this problem too, there are a few steps you can take to fix it.

Snapchat Memories is a feature that allows users to save snaps and stories for future viewing. When it doesn’t work properly, it can be frustrating for those who rely on it to preserve their favorite moments.

In July 2024, several Snapchat users reported experiencing problems with loading their Snapchat Memories, leading them to question the cause of these disruptions.

Why are Snapchat Memories not loading?

One of the main reasons why Snapchat Memories might not load is a bad internet connection. If the connection is unstable or weak, the app may struggle to retrieve saved content from the server.

Article continues after ad

Additionally, Snapchat servers might be down for maintenance or to fix technical issues, which can temporarily disable most of the app’s services, including Memories.

Moreover, denying permissions to certain device attributes like storage or camera can hinder the app’s functionality. Running an older version of Snapchat that contains bugs can also cause problems.

Article continues after ad

How to fix the issue of Snapchat Memories not loading

There is no confirmed solution to the problem, however, to try to fix the issue of Snapchat Memories not loading, you can try the following steps:

Update Snapchat: Ensure you have the latest version of the app installed. Updates often include bug fixes and improvements. Restart your device: Sometimes, a simple restart can resolve app glitches. Check if Snapchat servers are down: Visit websites like Downdetector to see if there are any ongoing server issues. Clear the cache of Snapchat: Go to your device settings and clear the app cache to remove any corrupted data. Force quit Snapchat: Close the app completely and reopen it to refresh its processes. Enable all permissions for Snapchat: Ensure that Snapchat has all necessary permissions to access your device’s storage, camera, and other features. Sign out and sign back in: Logging out and back into your Snapchat account can sometimes resolve loading issues. Uninstall and reinstall Snapchat: As a last resort, uninstall the app and reinstall it to fix any underlying problems.

If you want to learn more about how to use Snapchat, be sure to check out our other guides such as how to refresh Quick Add on Snapchat and how to turn off your Snapchat location.