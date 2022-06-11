How to make Snapchat Dark mode on IOS and Android: Full settings guide

Snapchat’s default mode is the blinding white light that is stock on most apps and websites, but for anyone looking to give their eyes a rest this Dark Mode guide will walk you through the settings for both IOS and Android.

Snapchat has been a cultural force ever since it released back in July 2011. For many users it has become engrained into their online lives, which often means using it late at night (or in otherwise dark places) where the brightness of the screen can be a big problem

Thankfully the app does have an in-house way to fix this problem, but it can be a little complicated to figure it out for first-timers.

How to make Snapchat Dark Mode on IOS

For IOS users the process is an extremely easy one.

All it takes is entering the app and pressing a few quick buttons:

Open up the app and press your Bitmoji profile icon Select the settings wheel at the top right of your screen Scroll down the list until you find App Appearance and open it up Choose one of the three options: Always Light, Always Dark, Match System

Always Dark will permanently lock your app into the easier-on-the-eyes mode, while Match System will default to whatever your device’s preferences are internally set on.

How to make Snapchat Dark Mode on Android

Unfortunately not every user has access to Dark Mode on Android just yet, making it a bit tougher of a problem to solve.

For those who do, the process will be the exact same as IOS:

Open up the app and press your Bitmoji icon. Select the settings wheel at the top right of your screen Scroll down the list until you find App Appearance and open it up Choose one of the three options: Always Light, Always Dark, Match System

Snapchat has announced they’re working on a wider rollout for the system, but there’s no timetable for when it will be universally available.

If you’re operating on an older version of Snap, you may be able to use Android Developer Mode to force the menus to be dark, but the latest versions of the app won’t comply that way.

That’s all you need to know about enabling Dark Mode!

For other Snapchat-related inquiries, check out our other guide content here.