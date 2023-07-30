What is Live Location on Snapchat?

Snapchat’s Live Location feature allows you to share your location with trusted family and friends. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

Multimedia instant messaging app Snapchat is known for its various innovative features that keep its millions of users entertained and connected.

Among these is the Live Location sharing option, which is designed to enhance communication, safety, and convenience for people on the platform.

The feature was released in 2022 as part of Snapchat’s partnership with It’s On Us, an American government initiative for sexual assault education and prevention on US university campuses. Here’s everything to know about how it works.

What does Live Location mean on Snapchat?

Snapchat’s Live Location sharing feature allows you to share your exact location with close friends and family in real-time. It serves as a digital beacon, allowing specific contacts to monitor your movements until you arrive at your destination or until you deem it safe to stop sharing.

By opting to share your live location, you essentially allow the recipient to see your location on their Snap Map, offering them a live tracking tool. It’s akin someone to virtually accompanying you on your journey.

Snapchat allows you to choose between 15 minutes, one hour, or eight hours of location sharing. The feature is turned off by default and there is no option to share your live location with all your friends.

To enable live location sharing, you’ll have to go to your friend’s profile and choose how long you’d like to share your whereabouts with them. You can then keep tabs on the status of the location sharing in the chat window with that friend.

