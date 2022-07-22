How to fix ‘age-protected’ post error on TikTok

Georgina Smith . 38 minutes ago

TikTok users have been reporting that they are suddenly unable to view certain posts as a result of an ‘age-protected’ error — here’s how you may be able to fix the problem.

Short form video app TikTok is home to an enormous range of content, and there’s something on the platform for just about everybody, no matter what their interests are.

Just like other social media apps, TikTok has needed to put in place certain restrictions over the years to prevent certain users from seeing certain types of content. You have to be 13 to use TikTok, but if you’re under 18 there will be certain content that is restricted.

However, in July, users above the age of 18 began reporting that TikTok was limiting their access to certain posts, showing the error message “Post unavailable: This post is age-protected.”

Unsplash: Eyestetix Studio TikTok is one of the most popular social media platforms out there.

How to fix “this post is age-protected” error on TikTok

If you’re above the age of eighteen, fixing this error may simply just be a case of adjusting your settings in the TikTok app.

Open TikTok. Go to your profile. Click the three lines in the top right, and then go into ‘Settings and privacy.’ Scroll down to ‘Digital wellbeing’ and click on it. Go into the ‘Restricted mode’ section and turn it off.

Another reason you may be receiving this error message is that your age is not correct on the app. You can contact TikTok customer support to help resolve the issue, as it’s not possible to change your age from within the app.

