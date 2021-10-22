TikTok shadowbans: What is a shadowban and how to fix it

If you’ve noticed that your engagement on TikTok has taken a massive dip, there’s a chance you may have been ‘shadowbanned.’ But what are shadowbans, and are they actually real?

As TikTok increasingly becomes people’s go-to platform for content, more and more creators are flocking to the app to try and build their presence there.

This means that there are plenty of people who are keeping a close eye on their engagement, and often notice when there is a sharp decrease in likes, views, and sometimes comments.

Some attribute this phenomenon to ‘shadowbans,’ but fixing the issue is not an entirely straightforward process.

What is a shadowban?

Shadowbanning refers to a platform or service blocking or partially blocking a user’s visibility or access on a certain site without officially informing them.

It’s a phenomenon seen across multiple different sites, such as Instagram, however some debate whether shadowbans on TikTok are actually “real.”

You may find that your videos are no longer appearing on people’s For You Pages, leading to a drop in engagement, which may happen if you post spam or potential adult content (though none of this has been confirmed by TikTok.)

How to fix a shadowban on TikTok

If you suspect that your videos are being hidden from people’s For You Pages, there are a few steps you can try to attempt to resolve the issue.

Switch to a Pro Account — By switching to a Pro Account on TikTok, you will be able to access much more detailed analytics than you can on a normal account. In theory, doing this will help you establish how people are accessing your videos, which will indicate the root of the problem.

However, it’s worth noting that none of these ‘fixes’ guarantee that the issue will be resolved.

TikTok users are continuously mystified by the concept of shadowbans, but as of yet the platform hasn’t released specific information regarding them.