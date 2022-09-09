How to turn TikTok activity status on & off

If you want to see whether your mutual TikTok followers are online, you can use the Activity Status feature if you both have it switched on. Here’s how to use it if you have access to the feature.

Short-form video platform TikTok is continuing to be one of the most popular social media apps in the world, and new users are joining every day to participate in many of the site’s most popular trends.

It’s easy to connect with friends on the app, and if you follow each other back, you are able to stay up to date with what each other is posting. It’s also simple to send other people messages on the app, and exchange your favorite videos.

In 2022, TikTok introduced an Activity Status feature, which, if both parties have the feature enabled, means you will be able to see whether or not your friends are online, making communicating even easier. Fortunately, turning the feature on and off is simple.

Unsplash: Collabstr It’s easy to communicate with your friends via TikTok.

How to turn TikTok Activity Status off & on

It’s first worth noting that currently not everyone has access to the Activity Status feature on TikTok, so if you don’t yet have it in your settings, you may have to wait a little longer before it’s rolled out to everyone.

You will also only be able to see whether someone’s active or when they were last active if you are mutual followers, and if you both have the feature switched on. In addition, you must be over the age of 18 to have access.

To turn the feature on and off, simply do as follows:

Open TikTok. Click on your profile in the bottom right corner. Tap the three lines in the top right, then ‘Settings and privacy.’ Click ‘Privacy.’ Next to ‘Activity status,’ tap the toggle button to switch the feature either on or off.

If you want to learn more about how to use TikTok, you can check out our other guides here:

