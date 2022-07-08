What is the ‘Mental Age’ quiz on TikTok & how to take it

Dylan Horetski . 10 hours ago

TikTokers all over the world are going viral after sharing their results from the “Mental Age” quiz. But, what is it and how do you take it yourself?

Since its creation in 2016, TikTok has been the hub for viral content with new trends and challenges spreading to For You Pages around the world.

Another thing that TikTok users love is any type of personality test that pops up, like the human feeling quiz and the multidimensional anger test.

The latest quiz to go viral on TikTok is the ‘Mental Age’ test, which tells the user how old they are mentally, or rather, how old they ‘act’ based on their interests.

TikTokers who do the quiz begin their video with the phrase “I’m __, but my mental age is…” before transitioning to the results of the quiz.

How to take the Mental Age quiz

If you want to take the Mental Age quiz on TikTok, you can access it here.

Once you start, you’ll be met with a wide variety of questions like “I have my principles” and “Tears come to my eyes very often” among a dozen others.

The website explains the test at the top of the page, revealing that if the test says your mental age is 21 years old, it means that you are mentally similar to a 10-year-old — regardless of your age.

It will give your mental age once you’ve answered all the questions, which you can screenshot and share in a video using the hashtag ‘#mentalage’ to take part in the trend.