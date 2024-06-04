New York wants to prevent kids from accessing TikTok & Instagram algorithms

New York is looking to pass a bill that would prevent TikTok and Meta from presenting minors with an algorithmic feed, forcing the companies to offer a chronological feed, instead.

Over the last few years, various sections of the US government — both at the federal level and state level — have called for social media platforms to offer better safeguards for minors.

According to a report from The Wall Street Journal, New York is working on a new law that may restrict how minors can access social media platforms.

Governor Kathy Hochul says that algorithms on apps like TikTok and Instagram tend to lead children to violent and explicit content — something they want to prevent from happening.

Article continues after ad

TikTok and Meta will have to offer its content in chronological order for those under 18 years old, but will be able to offer algorithmic feeds through an opt-in processes with parental consent.

Unsplash: Brett Jordan Instagram was acquired by Facebook in 2012

If this ever becomes law, it would mean minors inside New York state would lose access to TikTok’s For You Page entirely, which is the site’s biggest draw for viewers.

Article continues after ad

The possible bill also includes a separate measure that looks to protect children’s privacy by restricting websites from collecting or sharing the personal data of users under 18 without consent.

Governor Hodul made it quite clear during in interview with NPR that their intent isn’t to ban kids from social media, but to regulate how platforms can show content.

Article continues after ad

“We’re not banning young people from social media,” she said. “Not at all. We’re simply saying that they should not be bombarded with these feeds that can be sorted a different way and not in a way that is so negative for them.”

This comes just two months after President Biden signed a bill requiring TikTok parent company ByteDance to either sell off its shares of TikTok or face a ban in the country. The short-form video app filed a lawsuit against the bill just weeks later, arguing that it violates user’s freedom of speech.