How to do the AI Webtoon filter going viral on TikTok

TikTokers are loving yet another AI filter that’s going viral on the app — here’s how to try the popular AI Webtoon filter for yourself.

Over the years, there have been a huge number of different filters and effects to go viral on TikTok, with many garnering millions of likes and views, as users across the app try them all out.

Recently, users have been obsessed with AI filters, including everything from the AI Painter effect to the hyper-realistic Wedding Dress filter.

Article continues after ad

The latest to go viral is the AI Webtoon effect, which turns viewers into comic book characters. It was created by Webtoon, a South Korean platform where you can read comics across 23 genres, such as romance, comedy, fantasy, action, and horror.

The filter isn’t actually available on TikTok, but it’s on a popular South Korean app that you can use wherever you are in the world. If you want to try out the filter, here’s everything to know.

Article continues after ad

How to get the AI Webtoon filter

To access the AI Webtoon filter that’s going viral on TikTok, simply follow these steps:

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Download Webtoon Korea and open the app. Tap on the anime filter advert at the top, then press the black box. Select one of the anime designs, and tick all three boxes. Click the black box at the bottom again. Tap ‘Choose Library,’ then select a photo of yourself. Press ‘Choose’ and crop your photo. Click the black box, and wait for your picture to generate. Once it’s ready, click the arrow in the corner to save it.

According to the AI Webtoon website, a global version of the filter is “coming soon.” This means that you’ll soon be able to easily access it worldwide without downloading the South Korean app.

If you want to try out more of TikTok’s most popular filters, you can check out our guides here:

How to use the Invisible Body filter on TikTok | How to get the fake smile filter on TikTok | How to get the Red Dress filter on TikTok | How to get TikTok’s viral Polaroid filter | How to get TikTok’s ‘SpongeBob voice’ filter