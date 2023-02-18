TikTok users are loving another AI filter that’s doing the rounds on the app — here’s how to try the popular AI Painter filter for yourself.

There have been a huge number of different filters and effects to go viral on TikTok over the years, with many garnering millions of likes and views as users across the app try them all out.

In recent months, users have particularly loved AI filters, including everything from the Anime AI effect to the AI face filter.

The latest to go viral on the platform is the ‘AI Painter’ effect, which, as the name suggests, turns viewers into painted figures based on the image on screen. Some users have loved their results, whereas others have been baffled by the AI-generated images.

Regardless, if you want to try the filter for yourself, here’s how to do it.

How to use the AI Painter filter on TikTok

You are able to access the AI Painter filter from within the TikTok app — just do as follows:

Open TikTok. Click on the plus button to open the camera. Tap on ‘Effects’ in the bottom left corner. Click on the magnifying glass, and search ‘AI Painter.’ Select the filter of the same name by tapping it. Point the camera at your face, and tap the screen to activate the filter. You can also upload an image. Wait for it to load to 100%, then you will be able to view your results.

If you want to try out more of TikTok’s most popular filters, you can check out our guides here:

