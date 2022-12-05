How to get anime AI filter on TikTok

Based in Cumbria, England, Jessica is a Games Writer who joined Dexerto after stints at Game Rant and The Gamer. Her favorite games are Minecraft, Assassins Creed, Call of Duty, and Stardew Valley. You can contact Jessica at jessica.filby@dexerto.com

TikTokers are creating hilarious scenarios with the app’s Anime AI filter and going viral with their results — here’s everything you need to know about getting hold of the AI Manga filter for yourself.

The use of AI is extremely popular throughout the social media platform, from AI art to green screens, everyone is enjoying using Artificial Intelligence to alter their videos. One new viral filter takes your face and turns it into something straight out of a Manga or Anime.

The AI Manga filter is creating hilarious scenarios by turning the creators’ faces into an Anime scene and turning their videos viral as a result. Here’s how you can get hold of the viral filter on TikTok to create them for yourself.

Anime AI filter: How to get it on TikTok

To get hold of the Anime AI filter, you’ll need to search for it in the effects gallery. To do this, follow the steps below:

Open TikTok. Open the camera. Click the Effects gallery on the left. Press search and type AI Manga filter. Once it appears, click it and hold the button for a few seconds so the effect can be applied to your picture.

How to get the Anime AI filter if it doesn’t come up in search

For some, the Anime AI filter isn’t available in the Effects gallery. If this is the case for you, then follow these steps to use it yourself.

Head to your For You Page. Click the search bar and type AI Manga filter. Select a video with the effect. Click the filter on the bottom left corner. Select AI Manga and you’ll be able to make your own.

That’s how you can use the viral Anime AI filter on Tiktok to join in on the viral trend.

