How to get the AI Baby filter going viral on TikTok

TikTok users are obsessed with the viral AI Baby Generator filter, which shows what their babies could look like in the future. Here’s how to try it out for yourself.

Filters and effects constantly spawn new trends on TikTok, entertaining millions of viewers and inspiring countless users to try them out in their videos.

Earlier this year, the ‘future baby’ trend blew up on the app, as it saw people use a popular CapCut filter to get a glimpse of what their future kid might look like.

Article continues after ad

Now, TikTok users are going viral by trying out an AI Baby filter, which claims to show you an ultra-realistic image of your future baby, using artificial intelligence.

The effect offers a peek into the future, making users imagine how their child might look by combining their features with those of their partner, or even with a celebrity or friend. Though most users upload individual pictures, the filter also allows you to use photos of couples.

Article continues after ad

How to use the AI Baby Generator filter

The AI Baby filter is available on a free app called Remini. Once you have downloaded it, simply follow these steps:

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Open Remini. Click on the AI Photos at the bottom of the page. Choose a photo of yourself or one with your partner from your camera roll. Select the baby filter under the option ‘Top Picks.’ Tap on ‘Use this model image.’ Wait for the app to generate your AI image. Save it to your camera roll.

As the popularity of this filter continues to surge on TikTok, now would be the best time to give it a shot and share your results on the social media app.

If you want to try out more of TikTok’s most popular filters, you can check out our guides here:

How to get the viral red flag filter on TikTok | How to get the Lego AI filter on TikTok | How to get the Dog Vision filter on TikTok | How to get TikTok’s viral Polaroid filter | How to get TikTok’s ‘SpongeBob voice’ filter