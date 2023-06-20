How to get the Korean AI profile picture filter on TikTok

TikTok users are obsessed with another AI filter that’s going viral on the app — here’s how to get the popular Korean AI profile picture filter for yourself.

Over the years, TikTok has seen an enormous surge of different filters and effects that have gone viral on the app, with many users amassing millions of likes and views for trying them out in their videos.

In 2023, TikTokers have been particularly enamored with AI filters, including everything from the AI Webtoon effect to the Barbie AI filter.

The latest to make the rounds on the platform is the ‘Korean AI profile picture’ filter. The effect is especially popular among K-pop and K-drama fans, who want to see themselves like their favorite Korean idols.

Many users have loved their results, whereas others say that the results look weird and whitewashed. Regardless, if you want to try the filter for yourself, here’s how to do it.

How to use the Korean AI profile picture filter on TikTok

To get the Korean AI profile filter, you will need to download the Snow app. Once you’ve done that, just follow these steps:

Go to Snow’s Instagram (snow_kr_official) and click on the link in their bio. This will automatically redirect you to the AI profile. Click on ‘Create a new profile image.’ Upload the photos that you want. Choose the payment option you like. The feature costs about $5. Click on ‘Create a profile’ to get different profile options. Select the one you like the most and save it!

TikTok users have been amassing thousands of likes and views for their videos including this filter, and more people are discovering the effect as the trend spreads across the platform.

