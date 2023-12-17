How to use the AI Expand filter on TikTok

A new AI filter that zooms out and expands your photos is going viral on TikTok. Here’s everything to know about how to use the effect for yourself.

TikTok remains at the forefront of introducing innovative and unique filters and effects, and there are new ones being added on a near-constant basis.

One of the latest to garner traction on the app is the AI Expand filter, which extends the edges of your photo, creating an expanded background that seamlessly blends with the original image.

The effect can creatively interpret and add to the existing scenery, objects, and even people in your photo. You upload a series of images, and the AI takes over, stitching and extending the photos to reveal a larger, more comprehensive scene.

While the AI Expand filter can produce stunning and sometimes surreal extensions of your photos, it can also lead to unexpected and eerie results.

How to get TikTok’s viral AI Expand filter

The AI Expand filter is available on a free app called CapCut, so you’ll have to download that on the App Store. Then, follow these steps:

Open TikTok, and tap on the magnifying glass. Type ‘AI Expand filter’ in the search bar. Find a video that has used the filter. Click on the button above the person’s username that reads ‘CapCut | Try AI Expand Template.’ Tap ‘Use template in CapCut.’ After you have switched to CapCut, click ‘Use Filter.’ Select six photos you want to expand, then press ‘Preview.’ View the results, then select ‘Export’ and either ‘Save to your device’ or ‘Save and share to TikTok.’

