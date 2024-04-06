How to get the viral AI PS2 filter on TikTok

The AI PS2 filter is going viral on TikTok and Twitter, as the effect turns you into an in-game PlayStation 2 character. Here’s how to get it.

TikTok continues to be a breeding ground for viral trends and creative filters, with new ones being created on a near-constant basis.

The latest trend to take off is the AI PS2 filter, which uses artificial intelligence to transform the appearance of users into characters reminiscent of those found in PlayStation 2 video games.

Its ability to evoke a sense of nostalgia has led to its popularity, being used in over 572,000 videos far. Users have been applying this filter not only to themselves but also to iconic album covers, creating retro gaming aesthetics.

Article continues after ad

How to do the AI PS2 trend on TikTok

To do this viral trend and transform yourself into a PS2-era masterpiece, just follow these steps:

Open TikTok. Click on the plus icon to open the camera. In the bottom left corner, tap ‘Effects.’ Click the magnifying glass, and search for ‘Retro Game.’ Select the filter of the same name, and move your face so it fits in the template. Tap on the screen to apply the effect. Wait for the countdown so that your picture is taken. The filter will then start processing it. Once the processing is complete, you will see yourself through the nostalgic lens of a PS2 game.

TikTokers have been amassing thousands of likes and views by sharing how they would look like if they were an early 2000s in-game PlayStation 2 character.

Article continues after ad

If you want to try out more of TikTok’s most popular filters, you can check out our guides here:

How to use the Invisible Body filter on TikTok | How to get the fake smile filter on TikTok | How to get the ‘girl dinner’ filter on TikTok | How to get the Gender Swap filter on TikTok | How to get the viral red flag filter on TikTok