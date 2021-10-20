Hasan teases Twitch stream with Grimes after responding to Elon Musk meme

Twitch streamer Hasan Piker has announced a possible show with famous musician Grimes, after he tagged her in response to a meme posted by her ex-partner Elon Musk.

Hasan has become one of the fastest-growing streamers on the Amazon-owned platform, which according to the Twitch leaks, saw him earn nearly $3M since 2019.

Now, he’s using his success to create a new show in his expensive Hollywood home and has teased that Claire Elise Boucher, better known as Grimes, could be one of his first guests.

The whole chain of events was kickstarted when Elon Musk posted a meme seemingly mocking Grimes’ newfound interest in communism.

hi @Grimezsz please hmu so we can talk about this — hasanabi (@hasanthehun) October 18, 2021

Elon Musk unites Hasan and Grimes

On October 3, Grimes said that paparazzi followed her to a photoshoot and for laughs, posed with ‘The Communist Manifesto,’ prompting plenty of memes online.

One such meme was posted by her former partner Elon Musk, making fun of the target audiences and actual audiences of Pokemon, Call of Duty, and left-wing political ideology.

In the replies, Hasan tagged Grimes and asked her: “hit me up so we can talk about this.”

Now, according to Piker, Grimes followed and DM’d him, prompting him to see if she’d be down to join him on the show.

“I think that could be very cool,” Hasan explained. “I think that would be a very cool conversation.”

Hasan, Grimes and Joe Rogan?

While fans were asking Hasan not to involve Joe Rogan in his potential stream with Grimes, Piker insisted that he do just that.

“We’re 100% gonna watch Joe Rogan if she comes over to do the stream,” he replied.

Hasan has been very critical of the UFC commentator and podcast host in the past, and his uncle Cenk Uygur even wants to fight him, but it’s unclear if Grimes would partake in the activity despite Hasan’s insistence.

Of course, nothing is confirmed just yet, but if Grimes and Hasan do in fact collaborate, we could have one of the most entertaining broadcasts in Twitch history on our hands.

Now, we just have to wait and see what the future holds.