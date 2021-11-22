Summit1g challenges Formula 1 superstar Lando Norris to iRacing showdown on Twitch

Jaryd ‘Summit1g’ Lazar has become so confident in his iRacing abilities, he challenged Formula 1 McLaren superstar Lando Norris to a Twitch showdown – with some conditions.

Ever since Summit1g unveiled his mind-blowing $7500 racing simulator set-up, he’s immersed himself in the world of iRacing.

He’s been dominating thanks to a little help from his friend, Indy Car champion Tony Kanaan.

His confidence on the Oulton Park Circuit using a Mazda MX-5 has shot up so much, he said he’s “pretty sure” he could beat Formula 1 McLaren superstar Lando Norris. After fans told him otherwise, he laid down the challenge.

“Listen. Let me just say something,” said Summit1g. “I’m confident enough in my MX-5 game that if Lando Norris came to the track and only had five minutes of practice, I’m pretty sure that I’d beat him in five laps.”

Summit1g’s fans weren’t convinced. “You don’t think so?” he responded.

“Is he that insane? Is he on that level? Impossible to beat? Five minutes on this track I’ve spent a week on. You don’t think I can beat him for five laps?”

After dwelling on it for a moment, Summit1g laid down the challenge. “Do you think he knows this track by heart already? Absolutely no chance. I need to know. Where is he, man? Doing his F1 career and sh*t.”

Norris has performed well in the Formula 1 season so far. He’s currently sitting in fifth place on the 2021 Driver Standings.

When he’s not racing, he often steams on Twitch. He’s pretty active, too, with more than 1 million followers on his channel.

So, there’s a good chance he might accept Summit1g’s challenge. But we’ll have to wait and see.