Hasan pivots Amouranth hot tub stream to H3H3 show after Twitch ban

Twitch streamer Hasan Piker has announced a series of changes to planned broadcasts after being hit with a ban on December 13, revealing that his hot tub stream with Amouranth is being moved to H3H3 on YouTube.

Hasan is one of Twitch’s most popular streamers with over 1.6 million followers. On December 13, the streamer was hit with an abrupt, controversial ban for saying the word “cracker,” which can be considered a racial slur.

The ban, unfortunately, meant that his planned broadcast with fellow Twitch star Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa would need a change of scenery.

According to Piker, he was set to partake in a big gingerbread house-building stream with a bunch of others based in LA and was scheduled to join Amouranth for a hot tub broadcast on Thursday.

Amouranth to join H3H3 for Hasan hot tub stream

On December 14, Hasan decided that in order to circumvent the ban, the gingerbread house stream would just get moved to YouTube’s newest star Ludwig’s channel and that Amouranth would join him on H3H3’s Leftovers.

This seems to be an interesting twist, as H3 host Ethan Klein has mocked hot tub streams during the height of the controversial meta, even going as far as wearing a bikini on air while calling the idea “f**king stupid.”

lmao, well just stream this on @LudwigAhgren’s stream tomorrow and stream w @Amouranth on @h3h3productions for leftovers on thursday. https://t.co/jHXFCsstfI — hasanabi (@hasanthehun) December 14, 2021

However, he did view hot tub streamers in a positive light and even defended them against haters, saying, “I feel like they’re veiling their anger. They’re jealous!”

It will be fun to see how the stream goes down on Thursday and what Amouranth will have to say on the show, both about her own entrepreneurial skills and about Hasan’s Twitch ban.