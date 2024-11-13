N3on had more hours watched in October than Asmongold, Adin Ross & Jynxzi combined

Kick streamer N3on has once again sparked suspicions of viewbotting after pulling in more hours watched than Hasan, Asmongold, Summit1g, Adin Ross and more combined.

N3on’s rise in the streaming world has not been without controversy. The 20-year-old Kick star has frequently been banned for his broadcast shenanigans.

The streamer was suspended multiple times in 2024 after a hit-and-run with street racer Squeeze Benz, fighting fellow creator Jack Doherty, and again after one of his guests threatened multiple people.

He’s also been accused of viewbotting by Kick’s staff, who suggested that as many as 60,000 of his viewers were bots back when he pulled in 90,000 eyeballs.

While N3on has denied these claims, his stats are once again raising eyebrows. According to Streams Charts, he had over 21M hours watched in October – the most of any American streamer on any platform.

To put this in perspective, on Kick, Adin Ross was the second most-watched American with 5.17M hours watched. On Twitch, Hasan pulled 6.59M, Jynxzi had 4.45M, Summit1g pulled 4.08M, and Asmongold finished with 3.95M.

It should be noted, however, that Asmongold was banned for much of October due to comments he made about Palestine, so his numbers are lower because of that.

Once Streams Charts released their data, users grew a bit suspicious of N3on’s success and started to question if all his views were legitimate.

“Add 40k bots to anyone they will also be number one,” slammed fellow streamer Ac7ionMan.

“Heard bro be view boting,” said another.

“I didn’t know they counted bots,” blasted someone else.

So far, neither N3on or Kick have responded to the streamer’s monumental October – but earlier in November, the site’s CEO, Eddie Craven, responded to botting concerns, insisting staff are “committed to trying to keep a fair live-streaming environment for our community.”