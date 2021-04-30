Ethan Klein mocks Twitch hot tub streams with hilarious take on current ‘meta’ - Dexerto

H3 Podcast host Ethan Klein hilariously mocked Twitch’s current hot tub meta, but defended the streamers, calling them entrepreneurs.

For the past few months, hot tub streams have taken over Twitch, with many of the platform’s biggest stars partaking and seeing substantial growth, including Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa, Indiefoxx and xoAeriel – just to name a few.

However, the success has not come without controversy, as many view the broadcasts as being too sexual for Twitch and wish to see the content removed from the site.

In any case, the hot tub meta has resulted in many streamers mocking the new phenomenon like JakeNBake, QTCinderella and now, H3’s Ethan Klein.

In a TikTok video uploaded to advertise the latest episode of H3 After Dark, Klein showed up in a pink bikini while flopping around in a hot tub.

“Hi guys, I’m starting a new trend on our podcast. I’ll be streaming from the…” he began before appearing to accidentally have a wardrobe malfunction exposing his nipple. There have been a few instances where streamers have inadvertently shown a bit too much skin resulting in bans from the platform, so it’s possible that he was poking fun of them.

“I’ll be streaming from the hot tub today on the podcast. You know, no reason. I just thought people might like the view,” he mocked while admiring his own body and sticking his tongue out.

Ethan Klein defends hot tub streams

A bit later on in the podcast, Klein defended the broadcasts, calling the female streamers entrepreneurs and stating that their haters were just jealous.

“I feel like people are misplacing their anger towards these girls and not towards Twitch,” he said while watching videos of Amouranth sitting on her banana pool toy. “I feel like they’re veiling their anger. They’re jealous!”

According to Klein, male streamers are jealous that the hot tub streamers are raking in money and are at the top of Twitch. (Segment starts at 11:11:43)

That said, he also stressed that he personally wouldn’t be watching hot tub streams, calling it “totally f**king stupid.”

“It’s like an e-girlfriend thing cause it’s just a cam girl situation,” he added. “It’s really a sad sight to get involved in this sh*t.”

Essentially, his position is that the girls are smart for taking advantage of the opportunity, but he doesn’t see the merits in it himself.

With Twitch confirming they’re monitoring the hot tub meta closely, it will be interesting to see what ends up happening with the streams in the future – but for the time being, it doesn’t seem like these types of broadcasts are going anywhere.