Hasan accuses Addison Rae of performing “demonic sacrifices” to achieve internet fame

TikToker Addison Rae has just made her major movie debut with Netflix’s ‘He’s All That’ — but Twitch streamer Hasan isn’t convinced she’s achieved her status as a movie star by the holiest of means.

These days, more and more influencers are making their way into the mainstream. From YouTubers attending the Met Gala to TikTokers appearing in major music videos, it seems like social media stars are coalescing with A-List celebs more and more often.

However, not everyone is super jazzed about this phenomenon. Influencers rumored to be attending the 2021 Met Gala have been met with a slew of criticism, with many internet commenters claiming that they haven’t done enough to warrant a spot at such a prestigious fashion event.

Addison Rae — a TikToker with over 83 million followers — is receiving similar comments after starring in Netflix’s ‘He’s All That,’ a remake of the 90’s classic ‘She’s All That.’ Thus far, the flick has received a 28% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes and is being roasted across social media for Addison’s acting skills, continuity errors, and other faux pas.

Twitch star and political commentator Hasan has joined in on the public lambasting of Rae’s acting chops… although his take on the situation is decidedly more hilarious than anyone else’s.

According to a jokey tweet from Hasan, Addison must have performed some “demonic sacrifices” to satisfy the gods of fame, thus affording her a music career, makeup line, and a budding status as a movie star without having “many discernible skills” to show for it.

idc about addison rae but every-time i see videos of her i feel like she must’ve done some demonic sacrifices to get to that level of clout w/out many discernible skills. i’m sure plenty people feel this way about me as well tho — hasanabi (@hasanthehun) August 31, 2021

Of course, Hasan is well aware that plenty of people have said the same thing about him in the past — especially after he bought a $3 million home (which had the entire internet in an uproar for days).

Addison herself has been quite adamant that critics “give her a chance” on the silver screen, having been met with all kinds of criticism throughout her career as an online entertainer.

Stating in an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Rae argued: “People have a lot to say about ‘Did she work for it, does she deserve it, does she even like to act?’ That was the most difficult part for me to comprehend, because I do love acting, and I’ve done it my entire life, but people don’t know that.”

For now, it looks like Hasan and Rae are bearing the brunt of the internet’s frustration as the two continue to make waves both on and offline… although we can’t be certain there’s any secret, infernal sacrifices going on behind the scenes or not.