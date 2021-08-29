Addison Rae’s ‘He’s All That’ is being roasted on TikTok for hilarious continuity errors

TikTok users are roasting Addison Rae’s first-ever movie, ‘He’s All That,’ after discovering it’s riddled with hilarious continuity errors, including one where her mouth doesn’t move at all.

Addison Rae’s taken her first steps as a full-fledged actress by starring in ‘He’s All That,’ a remake of the popular 90’s rom-com ‘She’s All That.’ But ever since it released on August 27, the film has been met with mixed reviews, and so has her performance.

Addison begged fans to give her acting career a chance, claiming it’s something she’s always been passionate about. While some have obliged, many others are still roasting the movie, especially after spotting some hilarious continuity errors.

In the first instance, fans spotted a scene where Addison’s character, Padgett Sawyer, is having a conversation with another character.

Advertisement

But hilariously, her mouth doesn’t move at all sometimes when she’s uttering some words, leaving fans wondering how on earth it made the final cut.

In the second instance, there’s a scene where Addison is handing out flyers to other students as she passes them.

Read More: Addison Rae addresses controversial Donald Trump meetup

But after handing out one or two, it cuts to an angle where she isn’t handing out anything at all, just making the motion. And the sound effects they added in post-production make it even funnier.

‘He’s All That’ is far from being critically acclaimed. It’s currently sitting on 4.4 on IMDb and 33% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Advertisement

However, that doesn’t mean it won’t be popular. More and more people are watching it by the minute – even if it’s only to have a good laugh.