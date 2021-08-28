Addison Rae slams new He’s All That acting criticisms: “Give me a chance”

Addison Rae has been up to her neck in criticism over her acting debut in ‘He’s All That,’ but she urged people to give her a chance moving forward, claiming she’s been passionate about acting her whole life.

It’s been a big year for Addison Rae.

Not only did she release her first hit single, ‘Obsessed,’ she also appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, temporarily worked as a reporter for the UFC, and made her acting debut in ‘He’s All That.’

However, haters criticized her for her performance in the movie.

She’s clapped back in the past, and now Rae has opened up about it to the Los Angeles Times, urging people to “give her a chance” to prove herself as an actress.

Advertisement

“People have a lot to say about ‘Did she work for it, does she deserve it, does she even like to act?’” she said. “That was the most difficult part for me to comprehend because I do love acting, and I’ve done it my entire life, but people don’t know that.”

For that reason, Addison explained that she’s trying to prove herself and show people that acting is her passion. “It’s time for me to take that extra step, go the extra mile to make sure people can see my passion for acting going forward.”

Read More: Addison Rae addresses controversial Donald Trump meetup

She knows it’s easier said than done, given how many people have been quick to judge. However, she’s optimistic that they’ll change their tune, but only if they’re willing. “I really hope that people give me a chance to show myself as an actress.”

Advertisement

‘He’s All That’ has been getting mixed reviews ever since it released on August 27. It’s currently rated 4.4 on IMDb and 33% on Rotten Tomatoes, with critics and viewers agreeing that bad dialogue and poor acting played a part.

However, everyone has to start somewhere, and some fans think it’s too early to judge her acting skills. Either way, Addison’s acting career can only get better from here. We’ll have to wait and see what she’s got in store next.