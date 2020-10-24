 Griffin Johnson responds to Kelly Osbourne dating rumors - Dexerto
Logo
Entertainment

Griffin Johnson responds to Kelly Osbourne dating rumors

Published: 24/Oct/2020 16:51

by Charlotte Colombo
griffin kelly shut down rumors
Instagram: Griffin Johnson, Kelly Osbourne

Share

Griffin Johnson TikTok

With rumors swirling about the nature of Griffin Johnson’s relationship with Kelly Osbourne after they were papped going for dinner, the Sway House star has put an end to the rumors once and for all.

Griffin Johnson only recently had an extremely messy breakup with fellow TikTok star Dixie D’Amelio, but as she has moved on with new man Noah Beck, it seems like fans are more fascinated than ever by Griffin Johnson’s own relationship status.

This led to a celebrity reporter at The Hollywood Fix confronting Johnson and his manager Michael Dunmore during a dinner at Craig’s in LA – the same restaurant he went with Osbourne that started all these rumors in the first place.

kelly makeup
Instagram: Kelly Osbourne
As a former reality star herself, Kelly Osbourne is no stranger to public scrutiny.

When the reporter asked Johnson why he and Kelly Osbourne “have been spending so much time together”, the two of them didn’t hesitate to set the record straight.

Topic starts at 4:12

“Well, he’s trying to be a host and Kelly is one of the best,” Dunmore explained.

Gesturing to Johnson, Dunmore said repeatedly that Kelly was “a mentor” to the rising star.

“She’s just a mentor,” the manager insisted.

griff insta
Instagram: Griffin Johnson
Business rather than pleasure: Griffin Johnson is said to be meeting Osbourne as part of his ambitions to become a TV host.

With the reporter remaining unconvinced, they asked Johnson whether they were “saving this tea for the podcast”, to which Johnson replied, “No, actually”.

Swiftly changing the subject, Johnson added that his “podcast is doing really well”, adding that there was a new episode coming out soon.

How did these rumors about Johnson and Osbourne start?

Griffin Johnson and Kelly Osbourne put the rumor mill into overdrive after they were spotted eating dinner together at Craig’s in LA earlier this month.

Celebrity photographer and reporter Kevin Wong caught the two looking close before leaving together in the same car, laughing away.

As well as the press intensifying rumors about the two’s relationship, YouTuber Tana Mongeau even weighed in on the drama, Tweeting a screenshot of the now-infamous video of the two together with the caption: “What the f*** is going on someone please this one really threw me through a loop.”

Romantic or not, seeing these two stars team up can only mean that big things are coming.

Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 stands by streamers amid Twitch DMCA controversy

Published: 24/Oct/2020 15:45

by Georgina Smith
Cyberpunk 2077 art next to Twitch logo
CD Projekt Red / Twitch

Share

Twitch

The Cyberpunk 2077 team at CD Projekt RED have confirmed that streamers will not have to worry about the new heavy DMCA regulations on Twitch when streaming their game, as the soundtrack has been built from scratch.

Twitch streamers were left frustrated and worried on October 21, after a wave of DMCA (Digital Millennium Copyright Act) warnings were sent regarding their past VODs and clips, with some even being deleted.

Creators are now resorting to drastic measures to protect their channels and ensure their ability to upload future content, after it was discovered that past streams are now being picked apart. For many that means erasing the vast majority of their old content.

This included popular streamer Pokimane who said “Today, tomorrow, at some point, you guys are going to come across my channel and there’s going to be zero content. Sucks to say, but it is what it is.”

Screenshot of the game Cyberpunk 2077
CD Projekt Red
Cyberpunk will be one of the major tiles playable on Series X in November.

This is concerning particularly for gaming streamers, who may play a game like Grand Theft Auto, where copyrighted music is played in the game world, through car radios etc. But the team behind the highly anticipated game Cyberpunk 2077 have eased that concern for their upcoming game.

Twitch variety broadcaster DansGaming asked the developers whether the game would have a “streamer mode” that would allow creators the “option to mute Copyrighted Music that is licensed for the game so content creators don’t get DMCAs.”

The team replied that while there are more details to come in the near future, “our soundtrack has been created from the scratch – this includes all tracks from the numerous artists we work with. Their music has been made specifically for our game making this a bit smoother hopefully.”

This is no doubt a huge relief to both creators and the developers, as streamers will be able to dive into what looks to be one of the biggest games of the year worry-free, and devs will be able to benefit from the amazing community that can emerge thanks to streamers.

Streamer DrLupo praised the developers, saying “they gave the go-ahead to content creators, they’re f**king smart, they made it all [the music].”

CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world action-adventure RPG, set in the dystopian Night City, and is due to release on November 19.