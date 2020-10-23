Charli D'Amelio and Bebe Rexha's ASMR is the best thing you'll hear today - Dexerto

TikTok queen Charli D’Amelio has hopped on the ASMR trend, and she brought singer Bebe Rexha along with her for a hilarious relaxation session — complete with a few insights into both stars’ lives.

Charli D’Amelio may be known for her catchy choreography, but it looks like the TikTok celebrity is more than just a dancer. Now, she’s delving into the world of ASMR, and brought Bebe Rexha along for the ride.

Their ASMR collaboration, uploaded to YouTube on October 23, came just two weeks after Charli’s appearance in Rexha’s ‘Baby I’m Jealous’ music video with Doja Cat, as well as a few other key influencers like Nikita Dragun and Avani Gregg.

It looks like the group has gotten close in the days that followed, with Bebe and Charli settling down for snacks in front of a high-sensitivity ASMR mic to talk about their careers and favorite foods.

Although plenty of hilariousness ensued, the two dropped quite a few facts for their fans, with Bebe Rexha admitting that she gets anxiety when flying on airplanes.

That’s not all; Charli was also asked about the “funnest moment” in her career, which she whittled down to having dinner with her friends or just hanging out with other TikTokers, rather than attending big events as an A-list celeb.

“I realize like, this is crazy!” she said. “It’s those little moments where it just like, clicks for a second, and I’m like, ‘Woah, that’s kind of insane.’ Those are the best.”

Although Charli’s ASMR series is still in its early stages, Bebe Rexha suggested they go full-on Mukbang for future episodes — a style of video where influencers sit down with a huge spread of food and chow down in front of the camera.

It seems that this style of video is rather popular in some online circles, although it still remains to be seen if Charli’s fanbase is up for that kind of content. Nevertheless, her pilot ASMR experience was certainly a fun ride, and we can’t wait to see what’s next for the star in her new journey into the world of relaxation.