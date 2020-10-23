 Charli D'Amelio and Bebe Rexha's ASMR is the best thing you'll hear today - Dexerto
Charli D’Amelio and Bebe Rexha’s ASMR is the best thing you’ll hear today

Published: 23/Oct/2020 19:15

by Virginia Glaze
Charli D'Amelio and Bebe Rexha sit in front of a spread of candy and an ASMR mic.
YouTube: Charli D'Amelio

Charli D'Amelio

TikTok queen Charli D’Amelio has hopped on the ASMR trend, and she brought singer Bebe Rexha along with her for a hilarious relaxation session — complete with a few insights into both stars’ lives.

Charli D’Amelio may be known for her catchy choreography, but it looks like the TikTok celebrity is more than just a dancer. Now, she’s delving into the world of ASMR, and brought Bebe Rexha along for the ride.

Their ASMR collaboration, uploaded to YouTube on October 23, came just two weeks after Charli’s appearance in Rexha’s ‘Baby I’m Jealous’ music video with Doja Cat, as well as a few other key influencers like Nikita Dragun and Avani Gregg.

It looks like the group has gotten close in the days that followed, with Bebe and Charli settling down for snacks in front of a high-sensitivity ASMR mic to talk about their careers and favorite foods.

Charli D'Amelio, Nikita Dragun, Avani Gregg, Doja Cat and Bebe Rexha pose for a group photo.
Instagram: TikTokRoom
Charli D’Amelio, Nikita Dragun and Avani Gregg appeared in a music video with Doja Cat and Bebe Rexha earlier this month.

Although plenty of hilariousness ensued, the two dropped quite a few facts for their fans, with Bebe Rexha admitting that she gets anxiety when flying on airplanes.

That’s not all; Charli was also asked about the “funnest moment” in her career, which she whittled down to having dinner with her friends or just hanging out with other TikTokers, rather than attending big events as an A-list celeb.

“I realize like, this is crazy!” she said. “It’s those little moments where it just like, clicks for a second, and I’m like, ‘Woah, that’s kind of insane.’ Those are the best.”

Although Charli’s ASMR series is still in its early stages, Bebe Rexha suggested they go full-on Mukbang for future episodes — a style of video where influencers sit down with a huge spread of food and chow down in front of the camera.

It seems that this style of video is rather popular in some online circles, although it still remains to be seen if Charli’s fanbase is up for that kind of content. Nevertheless, her pilot ASMR experience was certainly a fun ride, and we can’t wait to see what’s next for the star in her new journey into the world of relaxation.

Among Us

Who is Corpse Husband? The story of YouTube’s Among Us sensation

Published: 23/Oct/2020 18:25 Updated: 23/Oct/2020 18:26

by Lauren Bergin

Corpse Husband youtube

Californian YouTube Among Us sensation Corpse Husband has apparently appeared out of nowhere, but who exactly is he?

It’s safe to say that every gamer, non-gamer and Youtube fanatic knows about Among Us, the newest party game that sees players attempt to decipher who the impostor is before they brutally murder all of their comrades and win the game.

Thousands of streamers have jumped on the Among Us bandwagon, with names like xQc, Valkyre and Trainwrecks dominating the Among Us Charts. The game has even attracted political figures, namely American Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio Cortez who used the game as a platform to reach out to the gaming youth of today.

On YouTube, however, the Among Us scene rests firmly within the grasp of Corpse Husband (or Corpse, who has become an overnight Among Us sensation. Despite his synonymity with the game though, Corpse has a long and varied streaming past despite only being the tender age of 23.

Among Us key art
Innersloth
The underground YouTube star has become an Among Us sensation.

From YouTube spook to Among Us fame

Corpse’s Youtube career began in the dark realms of horror story narration. Citing online CreepyPasta narration channels such as Mr.Nightmare, Be.Buster and Lazy Masquerade as inspiration, Corpse created his own iteration of a horror narration channel, with his distinctive deep voice adding to the spookiness of his videos. This mystery was only amplified by Corpse’s decision to hide his face in the online sphere.

While Corpse’s YouTube still provides every horror fan with a video playground, his most recent Among Us videos have racked up millions of views, blowing his creepier videos out of the YouTube waters in terms of views.

Focusing on how to win the game as the impostor – even if you have admitted you are the impostor – the three current Among Us videos on his channel have earned him a total of 26.5 million views. That’s hardly a number to smirk at.

Being the impostor in Among Us certainly requires the gift of a silver tongue, something that Corpse clearly possesses. It’ll be interesting to see whether his popularity fades as the game slips out of the mainstream media, but judging by his views that doesn’t seem too likely. After all, if you’re not watching him for Among Us right now is the perfect time of year to sit back, relax and be terrified.

 

 