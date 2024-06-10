Noah Beck addresses speculation about his sexuality as fans want it to stop

Noah Beck has been forced to address speculation about his sexuality once again, despite being asked multiple times in the past – and fans are getting fed up.

While TikTok star Noah Beck appears to be single, he was questioned by content creator Jeff Perla about his sexuality.

Speculation about Noah’s orientation went viral after he was seen hugging and kissing his friend Carter Gregory at the Neon Carnival Afterparty at Coachella on April 13.

Although he shut the rumors down at the time, taking to his Instagram story to ask his fans, “Y’all don’t be hugging your friends?” the TikToker has had to address the allegations once more.

“One to ten, ten being the gayest, where would you say you fall on the scale?” Jeff asked Noah in a now-deleted interview.

“I don’t know if I fall on that scale, to be honest,” the TikToker answered while he happily shrugged the question off.

“Look, I give credit where credit is due. I think there are some really good-looking guys,” he continued. “Would I hook up with them? Probably not. So, I think I fall pretty low on that scale.”

Jeff then spoke up and said that his answer was “giving a two.” Noah then responded to end the interview, “Sure, we’ll land at a two.”

After a clip of the deleted interview surfaced online from the IG account ‘teatotalk,’ fans defended the TikToker, saying they were sick of the rampant speculation about Noah’s sexuality.

“He’s straight. He said it. There’s the proof. Now leave him the f*ck alone,” one fan slammed. “Ugh, tired of this narrative.”

“How many times has this man said he’s straight? I would’ve just walked away because, what the f*ck,” said another.

Other fans agreed by saying he looked “uncomfortable” during the interview and pressed about how much they wanted the questions about his orientation to end.

Though Noah has tried to shut the rumors about his sexuality down multiple times, he has openly supported the LGBTQ+ community, as seen in a 2023 podcast interview with Zach Sang when he said “love is love.””