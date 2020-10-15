Is Griffin Johnson dating Kelly Osbourne? Paparazzi video sparks rumors - Dexerto

Is Griffin Johnson dating Kelly Osbourne? The internet thinks so after the two were filmed coming back from a dinner out.

Griffin Johnson is a popular TikToker with 9.2m followers and a member of the Sway House. He and Dixie D’Amelio dated over the summer but broke up after he was allegedly caught cheating on her. He even made a diss-track after the news came out that Dixie was now dating Noah Beck.

21-year-old Griffin has retained his place in the spotlight and has allegedly made up with Noah Beck. But, perhaps this is because he has a new woman to pursue.

On Wednesday night, celebrity and influencer photographer Kevin Wong posted a video where the pair were spotted out together at Craig’s in Los Angeles and proceeded to both get into the same car to leave.

Kelly Osbourne, at 35, is fifteen years older than Griffin and is used to the spotlight, having spent most of her life in front of cameras for her family’s reality television show The Osbournes.

Tana Mongeau even weighed in on the situation, tweeting a screenshot of the video posted by Kevin Wong saying, “What the f*** is going on someone please this one really threw me through a loop.”

what the fuck is going on someone please this one rly threw me thru a loop pic.twitter.com/uaj6mV8XhA — tana mongeau (@tanamongeau) October 15, 2020

This isn’t the first time a TikTok star has started hanging out with an older, mainstream celebrity. 20-year-old Addison Rae and A-list celeb Kourtney Kardashian raised eyebrows in September due to the unlikely friendship they struck up during quarantine, causing some fans to express their concern on social media.

Fans have speculated that Griffin’s dinner with Kelly could be a casual business meeting, for a new project or potentially as a guest on Griffin’s new podcast Young and Hung with Bob Menery.