Is Griffin Johnson dating Kelly Osbourne? Paparazzi video sparks rumors - Dexerto

Is Griffin Johnson dating Kelly Osbourne? Paparazzi video sparks rumors

Published: 15/Oct/2020 11:47

by Alice Hearing
Griffin Johnson Kelly Osborne
Instagram: Griffin Johnson/ Instagram: Kelly Osbourne

Is Griffin Johnson dating Kelly Osbourne? The internet thinks so after the two were filmed coming back from a dinner out. 

Griffin Johnson is a popular TikToker with 9.2m followers and a member of the Sway House. He and Dixie D’Amelio dated over the summer but broke up after he was allegedly caught cheating on her. He even made a diss-track after the news came out that Dixie was now dating Noah Beck.

21-year-old Griffin has retained his place in the spotlight and has allegedly made up with Noah Beck. But, perhaps this is because he has a new woman to pursue.

On Wednesday night, celebrity and influencer photographer Kevin Wong posted a video where the pair were spotted out together at Craig’s in Los Angeles and proceeded to both get into the same car to leave.

Griffin Johnson Dixie D'Amelio
Instagram: Griffin Johnson
Griffin previously dated Dixie D’Amelio, but they broke up in August

Kelly Osbourne, at 35, is fifteen years older than Griffin and is used to the spotlight, having spent most of her life in front of cameras for her family’s reality television show The Osbournes.

Tana Mongeau even weighed in on the situation, tweeting a screenshot of the video posted by Kevin Wong saying, “What the f*** is going on someone please this one really threw me through a loop.”

This isn’t the first time a TikTok star has started hanging out with an older, mainstream celebrity. 20-year-old Addison Rae and A-list celeb Kourtney Kardashian raised eyebrows in September due to the unlikely friendship they struck up during quarantine, causing some fans to express their concern on social media.

Fans have speculated that Griffin’s dinner with Kelly could be a casual business meeting, for a new project or potentially as a guest on Griffin’s new podcast Young and Hung with Bob Menery.

TimTheTatman catches T Pain roasting him on Twitch stream

Published: 15/Oct/2020 11:09 Updated: 15/Oct/2020 11:12

by Jacob Hale
T Pain and TimTheTatman
Instagram: timthetatman / Flickr: Nan Palmero

T-Pain TimTheTatMan

Tim ‘TimTheTatman’ Betar is used to being roasted by his friends on Twitch — but he probably didn’t expect US rapper T-Pain to get in on the action, too, and Tim found the whole ordeal hilarious.

In recent years, T Pain has become more and more of a prominent figure in the Twitch community, regularly getting involved with top streamers and creating some fun content.

He’s also become well-renowned on the platform for his rap intros, dropping some heat as the fans come piling in, but more recently he decided to take some friendly shots at Tim after being hosted by him — and, of course, Tim caught wind of it.

While some big names might not be able to handle the banter all that well, Tim absolutely loves it, and apparently it’s no different when you’re being roasted by a Grammy-winning recording artist, either.

T Pain Twitch
Twitch: tpain
T-Pain has been steadily growing his audience on Twitch.

As soon as he switched his stream on, Tim was sent the clip of T-Pain roasting him from when he hosted him the night before, so reacted to it for everyone to see.

“It’s amazing that he goes live so early. Like, before I wake up,” the rapper said. “And every time I click on his sh*t, he’s eating. Just eating some salads. So that’s fine.”

Although it seemed like it was going to end on a positive note, T-Pain continued: “Good job Tim, sticking with the salads. I’m really questioning if they’re salads. He’s always got his food right out of frame… but thank you [for the host], I really appreciate that man.”

Roast starts at 00:18

Obviously, the roast is all in good spirits, and you can see Tim’s reactions varying throughout the clip. He starts off laughing before simply saying “oh come on, bro” as T-Pain speculated about the legitimacy of his salads, but once again finds himself in hysterics as he gets mocked.

There’s definitely no bad blood between the two, and to his credit, T-Pain probably has a lot more in the locker if he really wanted to go in on Tim, but we don’t doubt Tim could give as good as he gets, too.