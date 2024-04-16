EntertainmentTikTok

Noah Beck responds to rumors he has a boyfriend after affectionate Coachella pics go viral

Molly Byrne

Noah Beck has responded to fans who believe viral Coachella pics point to him having a boyfriend.

TikToker Noah Beck, 22, responded to rumors of him having a boyfriend after he was captured hugging and kissing the cheek of his friend and Internet personality Carter Gregory.

While enjoying the Neon Carnival Coachella Afterparty on Saturday, April 13, Beck was recorded hugging Gregory. The video has since gone viral.

Not only that but he was also photographed kissing Gregory’s cheek. X account Secretary Arianator then posted the two proofs to social media and accused Beck of dating Gregory. “Noah Beck has a bf??” the X account wrote.

Beck then posted to his Instagram story, asking his fans, “Y’all don’t be hugging ur friends???”

Noah beck and Carter gregoryX: Secretary Arianator
Noah Beck responds to rumors he’s dating friend Carter Gregory after they were seen getting close at Coachella.

Those who have seen the viral video and photo have since commented on their opinions. “Leave that poor man alone, he is straight!!” wrote one fan. While another disagreed, “Are we shocked tho…?”

As for his recent dating history, Beck can be linked to TikToker Dixie D’Amelio, as the two dated from October 2020 – November 2022.

Following their breakup, he told Lewis Howes on The School of Greatness podcast that D’Amelio was his “first true love.”

Though Beck denied his relationship with Gregory, leaving him single, his ex D’Amelio is seemingly taken by NHL player Trevor Zegras.

Neither D’Amelio or Zegras have confirmed nor denied their relationship. However, the two can be linked back to July 2023 after an anonymous tip spotted the two at a Las Vegas nightclub.

