Fuslie reveals she’s still getting Twitch pay despite moving to YouTube

Fuslie has revealed she’s still making money from Twitch despite moving to YouTube Gaming back in September, and she doesn’t know why.

On September 6, 2022, 100 Thieves star creator Fuslie revealed that she had signed an exclusive contract with YouTube gaming after nearly a decade on Twitch.

She was among the last big-name creators to switch platforms in 2022, joining the likes of TimTheTatman, LilyPichu, Sykkuno, and more.

On December 15, Fuslie revealed that she’s still getting a Twitch payout despite not having a way to earn money on the platform.

Fuslie reveals she’s still making money from Twitch

Fuslie revealed that she had received a payout from Twitch while playing with Valkyrae on stream.

“I’m still getting a Twitch payout, let’s go,” Fuslie said. “I don’t know, I got an email. ‘Twitch payout processed successfully.'”

Valkyrae, Kkatamina, and the others that she was playing with were confused about Fuslie receiving a payout as well.

It’s unknown where the money paid to Fuslie is coming from exactly, as it may be a few different options.

On September 28, Ninja learned that Twitch was still renewing his subs on the platform despite him not being an affiliate or partner on the platform anymore — meaning he had no way to earn money.

The company quickly fixed the issue by refunding the accidental subs. While it’s possible that is what’s happening to Fuslie and her community members, we won’t know unless she mentions it herself.

