Twitch is still charging Ninja’s subs despite his sub button being removed

Twitch is still auto-renewing subs to Ninja’s channel despite having his sub button removed days before announcing he’s streaming throughout multiple platforms.

On September 1, Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins completely disappeared from social media, blacking out his profile pictures and changing his headers to display the words “time out.”

Just minutes later, he was no longer partnered on Twitch as his checkmark and sub button disappeared from his channel — leading fans to believe that he was moving to YouTube Gaming before he announced that he would be multi-streaming.

Nearly a month later, those who were subbed to the iconic content creator before his announcement revealed that Twitch is still auto-renewing their subs, although Ninja’s channel isn’t monetized on the platform anymore.

Twitch is still charging Ninja’s subs

On September 27, YouTuber Allenownz revealed that Twitch had charged him for his sub to Ninja’s channel.

He said: “They might’ve taken the check mark and sub button away but they taking my money for the sub they ain’t paying ninja for anyway.”

It appears that he’s not the only one dealing with the auto-renew as well. Another user replied, revealing that they talked to Twitch and they wouldn’t do anything about it.

They said: “Yep. I contacted Twitch and they said they wouldn’t do anything about it, but they’re still taking my money.”

Ninja replied to Allenownz’s tweet with the words “lol what,” and retweeted it, implying that he’s confused about the situation as well.

We’ve reached out to Twitch for comment and will update our article if they respond.