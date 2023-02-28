Fans worry Charli D’Amelio & Avani Gregg’s friendship is over amid cryptic TikToks

Fans are concerned that Charli D’Amelio and Avani Gregg’s friendship may be over after Gregg posted a series of shady videos to TikTok.

Charli D’Amelio and Avani Gregg have been friends for years. The two influencers, who boast a combined 193 million followers on TikTok, are thick as thieves, and even got matching tattoos together last year.

Charli and Avani also wore matching Halloween costumes from Spongebob in 2021, and Charli even defended her bestie amid rumors that her ex-boyfriend, Anthony Reeves, possibly cheated on her in 2022.

It’s clear that these two are there for each other through thick and thin… but fans believe that their close friendship might be over, according to a few cryptic clips Gregg recently uploaded to TikTok.

Article continues after ad

Fans convinced Avani Gregg shaded Charli D’Amelio in cryptic TikToks

On February 26, Avani uploaded a clip of herself downing an alcoholic beverage set to Drake’s ‘Fair Trade,’ which includes the lyrics: “I been losing friends and finding peace / But honestly, that sounds like a fair trade to me.’

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

That’s not all; Avani captured the post, ‘When in Milan,’ alongside a sad face emoji, a caution sign emoji, and a peace sign emoji. Avani’s location is notable, as Charli was also in Milan for fashion week… but it’s clear the two creators weren’t hanging out together.

Avani also posted another TikTok prior to this set to J. Cole’s ‘My Life,’ with the lyrics: “If you betray me, you dead to me / I disrespect you, respectfully.”

Article continues after ad

Avani also flipped off the camera — although it’s unclear if the gesture was specifically meant for Charli or not.

For now, neither she nor Charli have made any mention of their friendship, leaving fans in the dark as they await an update from these two TikTok BFFS.