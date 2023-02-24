How to watch Charli D’Amelio host the Kids’ Choice Awards

TikTok star Charli D’Amelio is slated to host Nickelodeon’s 2023 Kids’ Choice Awards coming up very soon. Here’s everything you need to know to tune in.

The Kids’ Choice Awards are held every year, awarding the best and brightest of film, television, sports, music, and more.

This year, the orange carpet will be graced by a slew of major stars, including social media personalities, actors, and athletes… and of course, we can expect a few to get Slimed during the proceedings.

However, one major influencer is playing a big role in the Awards this year after making multiple appearances in the past few Awards. Here’s everything you need to know to watch Charli D’Amelio host this year’s Kids’ Choice Awards.

Who is hosting the 2023 Kids’ Choice Awards?

This year, TikTok queen Charli D’Amelio and sports commentator Nate Burleson will host the Awards.

This marks Charli’s third appearance at the Awards after taking home Favorite Social Media Star in 2021 (where she also got famously Slimed), on top of her win for Favorite Female Creator in 2022.

When is the 2023 Kids’ Choice Awards?

Fans can tune into the 2023 Kids’ Choice Awards on Saturday, March 4, at 7 ET/6 CT/4 PT.

The Awards will be broadcast on Nickelodeon, MTV2, CMT, TVLand, as well as on TeenNick, Nick Jr, Nicktoons, and the Nick app. The Awards will take place in Los Angeles, California.

What celebrities will be at the 2023 Kids’ Choice Awards?

Pop artist Bebe Rexha is slated to perform her song ‘Blue’ at the Kids’ Choice Awards, alongside other appearances by That Girl Lay Lay and Young Dylan.

How to vote for 2023 Kids’ Choice Awards

Fans can vote for their favorite picks across 31 different categories exclusively via Nickelodeon’s official website.

Although Charli has made appearances at previous Kids’ Choice Award shows, this will be her first time hosting — though it certainly won’t be her first time on TV, as she and her family boast their very own show on Hulu, The D’Amelio Show.