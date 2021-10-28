Charli D’Amelio & Avani absolutely nailed these SpongeBob cosplays

TikTok stars Charli D’Amelio and Avani Gregg have unleashed their unexpected and amazing SpongeBob SquarePants cosplays, based on two of the show’s best superheroes.

The D’Amelio sisters, Charli and Dixie, have absolutely blown up in 2021 thanks to their lip-syncing efforts on TikTok.

However, just like other creators, they’re breaking into new ground with experimental content, and it’s taken them into the popular world of cosplay.

Aptly timed for the Halloween season, people are once again dressing up as their favorite characters. There’s been a noticeable shift towards cosplay in October among Twitch streamers, TikTokers, and other influencers – as you might expect.

Charli D’Amelio unveils perfect SpongeBob cosplay

This take on Sponebob’s Mermaid Man and Barnacle Boy might be one of the best from a TikTok star so far, as Charli teamed up with her friend Avani.

Avani – taking on the role of Barnacle Boy – has over 17 million followers on Instagram and has been teaming up with the D’Amelios for some time now. Wearing long blue boots, a red crop top, and white headgear, it couldn’t be much closer to the character in terms of accuracy.

That leaves Charli with Mermaid Main, where she pulled off the iconic ‘M belt’ and green leggings.

They posted their cosplays to Instagram on October 27, racking up nearly three million likes.

Other creators have been hard at work taking pictures of themselves dressed as popular characters, too, including Sydeon, who recently cosplayed as a Star Wars Sith lord.

Whether or not this is just the start of a Halloween costume spree for Charli and Avani remains to be seen, but with so much interaction this time out, it looks likely.