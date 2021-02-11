Logo
Fans heartbroken after TikTok star Dazharia Shaffer dies by suicide

Published: 11/Feb/2021 20:08

by Virginia Glaze
Dazharia Shaffer dies by suicide
Instagram: @dazhariaa

18-year-old TikTok sensation Dazharia Shaffer — better known as Dee in online circles — has been confirmed dead after taking her own life, with her family and fans sharing heartbroken reactions on social media.

Dazharia Shaffer was a massively popular presence on TikTok, amassing over 1.6 million followers on the viral video app as well as growing a substantial fanbase on other platforms like Instagram and YouTube.

On February 11, Shaffer’s father, Raheem Alla, shared news that his daughter had passed away after taking her own life on February 8.

“I just want to thank everyone for their love and support of my daughter,” he wrote in a TikTok. “Unfortunately, she is no longer with us, and has gone to a better place.”

@king_raheem_allahI just want to thank everyone for their love and support of my daughter. Unfortunately she is no longer with us and has gone to a better place.♬ Missing You – Brandy & TAMIA & Gladys Knight & Chaka Khan

Alla has also set up a GoFundMe to help cover funeral costs, which has reached about $4,9000 out of a $15,000 total at the time of writing, further sharing his grief over a situation that no one expected.

“She was my little best friend and I wasn’t prepared in no way, to bury my child,” he wrote. “She was so happy, and would be so excited to see me when I come home from being on the road. I only wish she would have spoken to me about her stress and the thoughts of suicide.”

“We could work thru this. I only want to hold you again my little jelly bean. Now I come home and your no longer gonna be there waiting for me. I have to let you fly with the angels. Daddy love you.”

Dazharia Shaffer GoFundMe message
GoFundMe: Rodney Andry
Raheem Alla has organized a GoFundMe to help cover funeral expenses.

Shaffer’s social media posts have become flooded with fans expressing their grief and best wishes for her family amid this trying time, with many shocked and in disbelief that their favorite content creator has passed away.

It was reported that the TikToker’s last videos on Instagram stories sported a caption that read, “Last post.”

Rest in peace, Dee.

If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts, and you would like to talk to someone, please reach out and call the Suicide Prevention Helpline 1-800-273-8255 (USA), the Samaritans 116-123 (UK), or Lifeline 13-11-14 (AUS).

Valkyrae hits out at “terrible” fans for shipping her with Dream

Published: 11/Feb/2021 19:43

by Dexerto
YouTube: Valkyrae, Dream

Dream Valkyrae

Massively popular YouTube streamer Valkyrae has hit out at fans for “shipping” her with fellow YouTuber Dream after a donator left a concerning message about the situation in Pokimane’s Twitch chat.

In 2020, 29-year-old Rachel ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter was awarded Content Creator of the Year, having amassed a jaw-dropping 23.6 million hours watched on her channel by fans — as well as an impressive growth of over 7,304%.

With this in mind, it comes as little surprise that Rae boasts a huge fanbase and often interacts with other content creators, but living in the internet limelight isn’t always sunshine and roses.

Between dealing with harassment from stalkers and combatting a severely toxic chat during Rust streams with other broadcasters, Rae has, unfortunately, seen the best and worst sides of online fame — but sometimes, certain situations can get weirder than others.

Valkyrae at her streaming setup.
YouTube: Valkyrae
Valkyrae was awarded Content Creator of the Year at the 2020 Game Awards.

During a February Valorant broadcast, fellow Twitch streamer Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys alerted Valkyrae to an especially odd donation from a viewer that left her feeling completely grossed out.

“By the way, Rae, someone donated to me to tell you that your username is like, your ship name with Dream,” Poki explained, referencing the 21-year-old Minecraft YouTuber of the same name.

“That’s the worst thing I ever heard!” creator Michael Reeves chimed in.

Dream wears a mask
Instagram: @dreamwastaken
Dream is a hugely popular Minecraft YouTuber who has gone viral on social media multiple times thanks to his huge fanbase.

“No, it’s not!” Valkyrae objected before breaking out into shocked laugher. “That’s terrible! I’m almost thirty! Shut the f**k up! Are you kidding me? That’s a terrible, terrible thing to say!”

While this is far from the first time creators have been “shipped” with one another — meaning that fans will “pair” them together for a proposed romantic relationship — it seems that this suggestion sent Valkyrae over the edge due to their eight-year age difference.

“Okay, now donate to me and say the same thing!” Valkyrae joked.

The interaction, thus far, has prompted quite the conversation among fans as to how that idea ever came about, with many noting that Rae and Dream barely interact, at all. However, there’s no denying that Rae is not into the suggestion, whatsoever.