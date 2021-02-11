Fans heartbroken after TikTok star Dazharia Shaffer dies by suicide

18-year-old TikTok sensation Dazharia Shaffer — better known as Dee in online circles — has been confirmed dead after taking her own life, with her family and fans sharing heartbroken reactions on social media.

Dazharia Shaffer was a massively popular presence on TikTok, amassing over 1.6 million followers on the viral video app as well as growing a substantial fanbase on other platforms like Instagram and YouTube.

On February 11, Shaffer’s father, Raheem Alla, shared news that his daughter had passed away after taking her own life on February 8.

“I just want to thank everyone for their love and support of my daughter,” he wrote in a TikTok. “Unfortunately, she is no longer with us, and has gone to a better place.”

Alla has also set up a GoFundMe to help cover funeral costs, which has reached about $4,9000 out of a $15,000 total at the time of writing, further sharing his grief over a situation that no one expected.

“She was my little best friend and I wasn’t prepared in no way, to bury my child,” he wrote. “She was so happy, and would be so excited to see me when I come home from being on the road. I only wish she would have spoken to me about her stress and the thoughts of suicide.”

“We could work thru this. I only want to hold you again my little jelly bean. Now I come home and your no longer gonna be there waiting for me. I have to let you fly with the angels. Daddy love you.”

Shaffer’s social media posts have become flooded with fans expressing their grief and best wishes for her family amid this trying time, with many shocked and in disbelief that their favorite content creator has passed away.

It was reported that the TikToker’s last videos on Instagram stories sported a caption that read, “Last post.”

Rest in peace, Dee.

If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts, and you would like to talk to someone, please reach out and call the Suicide Prevention Helpline 1-800-273-8255 (USA), the Samaritans 116-123 (UK), or Lifeline 13-11-14 (AUS).