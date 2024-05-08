Catfish’s Nev shocked after woman uses photos of Charli D’Amelio for online identity

Nev Schulman was in shock when Mohammed didn’t know a woman named Ashley was catfishing him by using photos of famous TikTok star Charli D’Amelio online.

Nev Schulman and Kamie Crawford were tasked with helping a man named Mohamed uncover his catfish Ashley on Catfish Season 9, Episode 2.

When Nev and Kamie asked to see photos, they were shocked that she was using images of TikTok star Charli D’Amelio and calling herself Ashley.

“You don’t know who this is?” Nev asked Mohammed on the episode. “I guess if you’re not on social media, you might not know.”

Nev told Mohammed that Charli is famous on TikTok and has the most followers, and Mohammed admitted that he’s never been on the app before.

Therefore, he would never know that the photos of Ashley were actually Charli if he was aware that she was posing as a celebrity.

Nev was surprised that Ashley would use photos of someone who was so well-known, and he was even more shocked that Mohammed had no idea who Charli was and fell for her lie.

The Catfish host called it the “quickest invesigation” they’ve ever done on the show. Since Mohammed never showed anyone else the photos of Ashley, he couldn’t find out about her false identity beforehand.

After Nev and Kamie revealed the truth to Mohammed, they were able to explore other aspects of Ashley’s identity to get closer to uncovering who she really is.

Catfish airs Tuesdays at 8:00 p.m. ET on MTV.