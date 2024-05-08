90 Day Fiancé star admits he faked his on-screen relationship

Ruben ‘The Cuban’ Sanchez revealed why he faked his relationship with Debbie Aguero on 90 Day: The Single Life Season 4 after the former couple’s messages were exposed.

Debbie Aguero starred on 90 Day: The Single Life Season 4, and traveled to Miami to meet a man named Ruben ‘The Cuban’ Sanchez, who she met on a dating site.

On April 17, Debbie’s messages to Ruben from the dating site were exposed on X. The messages revealed that she only dated him to stay on the show since she had trouble forming connections with men online.

In an Instagram post from May 8, Ruben confirmed that the rumors were true, and he did participate in a fake relationship on the spinoff.

“Contrary to claims, there was never any romantic involvement between ‘Ruben The Cuban’ and Debbie Aguero. Initial online interactions, evidenced by screenshots, reveal her desperation to secure a spot on the show,” Ruben wrote in the post, referring to himself in third person.

“Despite my personal hardships with a dying mother, I reluctantly participated to support her supposed worthy cause.”

Ruben slammed Debbie for launching a smear campaign against him after the show, and accused her of acting like a victim to help fund her future creative arts therapy studio.

He also explained that Debbie called him a scammer for setting up a GoFundMe page for one of his friends, and didn’t have any clear proof.

Since Debbie’s son Julian was worried that Ruben had a criminal past on 90 Day: The Single Life, he denied the claims and assured his followers that his record is clean.

Ruben also said that Debbie tried to ruin his reputation because she was envious of him, and he plans to take legal action against her if this continues.

Although Debbie and Ruben seemed to have a genuine connection on the spinoff, their relationship significantly changed when the truth came out after the show aired.