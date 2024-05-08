TikTok is obsessed with this viral hack for juicing lemons

A clip from a man showing off a hack for juicing lemons with ease has gone viral, making TikTok obsessed with the trick.

Since its launch in 2016, TikTok has been the home of hundreds of various types of life hacks that go viral across the internet.

Just in 2024, there have been viral tips on how to save money while running your AC, ways to get the “perfect” cheese slice, and even a “game-changing” way to cut your sandwich.

Now, TikToker Gerson Repreza has gone viral with a new way to juice lemons with ease and it’s left viewers completely obsessed.

Uploaded on April 30, 2024, the clip shows Gerson in front of his stove with a lemon in his hand just before he begins to poke holes in the bottom part of it.

After poking holes, the TikToker proceeded to roll it between his hands. He then held the bottom over the pan and squeezed the juice out of the holes he poked into the lemon.

“[This is] way less mess, how crazy is this?,” he said.

Viewers quickly flooded the comments with their reactions, and many are obsessed with the viral hack.

“Excuse me, you’re telling me easy peasy lemon squeezy were actually instructions,” one user jokingly commented.

Another said: “I did this at work and the next day heard a guy yell ‘why is this lemon empty’.”

“I’ve learned 50 years of knowledge in the past few years on TikTok,” a third commented.

Many others in the comments were left questioning whether or not the hack works, but it’s been around for years as one of the many ways to get lemon juice without needing an actual juicer or knife.