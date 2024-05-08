Fox goes viral after biting man’s leg moments after claiming they’re ‘friendly’

A man is going viral after getting bitten by a wild fox mere seconds after calling the animal ‘friendly’ in a video that’s taking social media by storm.

It’s not unusual to see the occasional wild fox trotting about town in the UK — but a man in Weston, England got more than he expected when one of the animals chomped down on his leg.

In a clip circulating social media, a group of guys are seen gathered on the street discussing a local fox that’s been wandering around the neighborhood.

“But it comes up to you, and you feed it,” one of the lads explained, to which his mate interrupted by saying the animal is likely “full of fleas.”

Article continues after ad

“No no, it gets vetted,” the other man insisted. “There’s a vet on the thing. Look, look, see?”

Right at that moment, the fox trotted up to the man and bit his leg right on the top of his shin, sparking some laughter from his friends who couldn’t help but roast the guy as the animal skittered off into the road.

Article continues after ad

The critter managed to draw blood with its teeth — something the man pleading its case couldn’t believe.

“The worst part is, I was giving it vibes!” he said. “Bigging it up and everything.”

The humorous clip has been reposted numerous times online since April 2024, leaving viewers both amused and concerned for the man after receiving the injury.

Article continues after ad

“Think he needs a rabies jab,” one netizen suggested.

“Fox needs people to be scared of him!” another wrote.

“Good luck for the infection now!” yet another advised.

Despite viewers’ concerns, there is very little risk of getting a disease from a fox bite in the United Kingdom. In fact, neither parvovirus nor distemper have been recorded in foxes, as per The Fox Project, a wildlife charity in the UK.

Unsplash.com: Charles Jackson Red foxes are a common sight in the UK.

For those worried about contracting anything from a potential fox bite or scratch, experts claim that the animals have “less potential for infection than a domestic cat bite or scratch,” which are actually more prone to transmitting infection than foxes are.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

While there are very few recorded instances of foxes being aggressive to strangers, bites can happen when people try to feed the wild animals and get close to them. Such “attacks” are extremely rare, and foxes are not considered a “threat” to humans.