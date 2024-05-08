SportsBoxing

How to watch Salt Papi vs Amadeusz Ferrari: Misfits X Series 014 stream, fight card & more

Shay Robson

Salt Papi is set to take on former Fame MMA fighter Amadeusz Ferrari to headline Misfits & DAZN’s X Series 014 event. Here’s how you can tune in on fight night.

Salt Papi is looking to prove himself again off the back of two consecutive losses. The YouTuber and TikTok star is slated to step in the ring with a former MMA fighter for his next challenge on Misfits & DAZN’s X Series 014 event.

Here’s everything you need to know about X Series 014, including when and where to watch, as well as who’s putting on the gloves.

When is Misfits & DAZN X Series 014

Misfits & DAZN X Series 014 is expected to take place on May 11, 2024, when Salt Papi will step into the ring with Amadeusz Ferrari to headline the event.

The card is expected to get underway at approximately 7 PM BST / 2 PM ET, where the main event featuring Salt Papi and Ferrari will kick off later in the night at roughly 10 PM BST / 4 PM ET.

How to watch Misfits & DAZN X Series 014

Fans can tune into Misfits & DAZN X Series 014 from the comfort of their home via the DAZN app. Although, you’d need to purchase a subscription to watch along.

US citizens can tune in for a $19.99 monthly fee, while UK viewers can get a 12-month monthly saver deal at £9.99 per month or choose a £19.99 monthly rate.

Watch X Series 014 on DAZN

The card will take place at the Troxy in London, which holds a maximum capacity of 3,100.

Misfits & DAZN X Series 014 card

Fight card
Salt Papi vs Amadeusz Ferrari
Jully Poca vs. 6ar6ie6
Mist vs. Ryan Taylor
King Kenny vs. Adam Brooks
Argentinian King vs. Meals With Max
Tempo Arts vs. Ben Knights

Following two consecutive losses in the ring to the hands of Anthony Taylor and Slim Albaher, Salt Papi is looking to redeem himself on X Series 014. The TikTok star will be stepping into the ring with former Fame MMA fighter Amadeusz Ferrari.

The card also features Jully Poca vs 6ar6ie6, a long-awaited matchup since the two reached the Kingpyn ‘High Stakes’ tournament final, which never went ahead.

The rest of the card also sees some familiar faces in the Misfits world, with Ryan Taylor, King Kenny and Tempo Arts all respectively stepping into the ring on May 11.

That’s all we know regarding X Series 014. For more influencer boxing matches taking place this year, be sure to check out our hub to stay tuned to all the best fights.

