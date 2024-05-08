EntertainmentReality TV

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 9 cast: Meet the crew

Erica Handel
Captain Sandy Below DeckInstagram

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 9 premieres in June, and both new and returning crew members will join Captain Sandy Yawn on the Mustique.

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 9 returns to Bravo on June 3 with Captain Sandy Yawn at the helm.

This season, former second stew Aesha Scott makes her comeback on the franchise, and will step into the Chief Stew role.

The cast for Season 9 has been revealed, featuring three returning crew members, along with five new faces joining them aboard the Mustique.

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 9 cast: Who is in the crew?

The Below Deck Mediterranean Season 9 cast includes Captain Sandy Yawn, Chief Stew Aesha Scott, Chef Johnathan Shillingford, Bosun Iain Maclean, stews Elena Dubaich and Bri Muller, and deckhands Gael Cameron, Joe Bradley, and Nathan Gallagher.

Captain Sandy Yawn

Captain Sandy Yawn Below Deck MedBravo
Captain Sandy Yawn on Below Deck Med

Captain Sandy Yawn has appeared on Below Deck Med since Season 2, and filled in for Captain Lee Rosbach on Below Deck Season 10 while he went home due to health issues. The crew will witness her proposal to girlfriend Leah Shafer this season.

Chief Stew Aesha Scott

Aesha Scott Below Deck MedBravo
Aesha Scott on Below Deck Med

Aesha Scott is a veteran on Below Deck Med, and appeared as a second stew on Seasons 4 and 5. She became a Chief Stew on Below Deck Down Under Seasons 1 and 2 and worked under Captain Jason Chambers.

Chef Johnathan Shillingford

Chef Johnathan Shillingford Below Deck MedBravo

Chef Johnathan Shillingford is from Roseau, Dominica, and has seven years of experience in the yachting industry. He has traveled to exotic locations such as French Polynesia and the Tuamotu Islands.

Bosun Iain Maclean

Bosun Iain Maclean Below Deck MedBravo
Bosun Iain Maclean on Below Deck Med

Iain Maclean is the new Bosun on board the Mustique, and lives in Cape Town, South Africa. In his free time, he enjoys going to the gym, and participating in outdoor activities such as hiking, kloofing, and surfing.

Deckhand Joe Bradley

Deckhand Joe Bradley Below Deck MedBravo
Deckhand Joe Bradley on Below Deck Med

Joe Bradley is making his franchise debut as a deckhand, and has worked in the yachting industry for three years. He has other talents such as playing guitar and piano, and can speak Spanish fluently since he’s from Spain.

Deckhand Nathan Gallagher

Deckhand Nathan Gallagher Below Deck MedBravo
Deckhand Nathan Gallagher on Below Deck Med

Nathan Gallagher is one of the season’s newest deckhands, who calls Burtonport, Ireland his home. He loves to travel during his time off, and is saving up for a house in Spain.

Deckhand Gael Cameron

Gael Cameron Below Deck MedBravo
Gael Cameron on Below Deck Med

Gael Cameron is the only female deckhand on Below Deck Med Season 9, and enters the boat with three years of yachting experience. Outside of work, she likes to spend her time free diving, scuba diving, and eating.

Stew Elena Dubaich

Elena Dubaich Below Deck MedBravo
Elena Dubaich Below Deck Med

Elena Dubaich returns to Below Deck Med in her second season as a stew after replacing Kyle Viljoen on Season 7. Aside from working aboard a yacht, she is a massage therapist, personal trainer, and yoga instructor.

Stew Bri Muller

Bri Muller Below Deck MedBravo
Bri Muller on Below Deck Med

Bri Muller is a new stew on Below Deck Med Season 9. Her favorite places to visit are the U.S. Virgin Islands and British Virgin Islands, where she had the opportunity to achieve her dream of swimming with dolphins.

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 9 premieres Monday, June 3 at 9:00 p.m. ET on Bravo.

