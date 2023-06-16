Fans convinced xQc is leaving Twitch after Kick account gets sub button

Fans are convinced that xQc is moving to Kick after an account with his name randomly received a subscribe button.

Since its launch in late 2022, Trainwreck’s Kick streaming platform has skyrocketed in popularity with some of the internet content creators choosing to use the site.

Adin Ross, GMHikaru, Corinna Kopf, Destiny, and more have made their way to be the green-themed platform.

Fans are now convinced that Twitch star xQc is moving to Kick after an account with his name suddenly began accepting subs.

Is xQc moving from Twitch to Kick?

On June 16, 2023, fans learned that an account on Kick with xQc’s name was suddenly monetized although it had never been used in the past.

Rumors quickly make their way around social media, with many wondering whether or not it’s true as rumors of other big-name signings have yet to come to fruition.

The account hasn’t been verified at the time of writing, but it hasn’t stopped fans from subscribing and even gifting subs to the account.

Kick streamer JerryOnKick shared on his Twitter page that some of xQc’s “valued chatters” had begun subbing to his channel.

Dozens of others shared similar thoughts on Twitter as well, with many showing their excitement for the possibility of having The Juicer on Kick.

The sub button appeared on June 16, and the screen name was reportedly adjusted from xqc to xQc as if the platform was getting the Twitch star’s channel ready for his first stream.

While it could be someone else on the platform using xQc’s name, many aren’t convinced that’s the case due to Kick requiring accounts to stream a set amount of time before getting subs.

We’ll have to wait to see what happens, but in the meantime, you can head over to check out our entertainment coverage for more news and other viral stories.