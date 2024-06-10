Another popular Twitch feature is coming to Kick ahead of Version 2.0 launch

Kick co-founder Trainwreck says another major Twitch feature will be coming to the green platform, even if it arrives a little scuffed.

Since its launch in 2023, Kick has emerged as a true competitor to Twitch, having poached some of the platform’s top talent, such as xQc, Amouranth, Adin Ross, and more.

Kick has grown a lot and is coming into its own as a streaming alternative, offering far fewer restrictions than Twitch for content that’s allowed on the site.

One area where Kick does need improvements, however, is in its UI and other features. The platform is promising a massive upgrade when it launches its Version 2.0, but viewers should expect a big addition before then.

Article continues after ad

During a June 9 Kick stream, Trainwreck revealed that the site would be debuting its own version of Twitch channel points.

Channel points encourage viewers to watch longer and engage more with their favorite streamers by giving them points to use on various features on the specific channel they are watching.

Article continues after ad

“I’ve been pushing very hard, like to a level of harassment, to get channel points done,” he said. “At this point, I don’t think we give a f**k if it’s ugly and half-assed, if we can just get some variance of it, something just to have viewers track their watchtime, how many points they have.”

Article continues after ad

According to Train, he’d been pushing the site’s developers as often as three times a month to get channel points done and something is finally in the works.

“Something is in progress. It’s in the making. It’s half-way through. I told them at this point, we don’t even care if it’s a scuffed version of it,” he added.

While we don’t know exactly when the feature will drop, it’s definitely going to help take Kick content to a whole other level, especially if it gives viewers even more incentive to watch their favorite creators.

Article continues after ad