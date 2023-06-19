xQc got to “choose” if he wanted equity in Kick as part of landmark streaming deal

xQc has revealed that when negotiating his contract to sign with Kick, he was offered equity in the up-and-coming streaming platform.

On June 16, 2023, fans became convinced that xQc was leaving Twitch for Kick after an account with his name suddenly received a sub button.

Now, thanks to a report from the New York Times, we know it’s official that xQc has signed a non-exclusive deal that has him bringing home more than $70 million dollars over the next two years. The non-exclusive deal will allow xQc to continue streaming on Twitch but will officially bring one of the most iconic streamers over to rival platform Kick in a groundbreaking partnership.

In the aftermath of this mega deal, fans and fellow streamers have been curious as to how it came about as well as if Kick offered xQc any equity in the company. After all, Kick is still largely a new space and having someone like xQc on board is a huge business move. And we’ve certainly heard rumblings of others being given equity to jump across.

During his most recent Twitch stream, xQc discussed his blockbuster deal with Kick. Fellow content creator Pokimane asked him if he was offered any equity from the company when negotiating his new deal.

When xQc initially seems hesitant to answer, openly pondering “can I talk about this?” he then quickly opened up about the deal and discussed what the ins and outs of his negotiations with Kick entailed.

xQc reveals he was offered equity for streaming platform Kick

“I got to choose whether I wanted some or not,” admitted xQc. The streamer then expanding on his outlook on Kick.

“I saw this as a business. I thought it’d be really cool to have all these strategies on what we could do to make it better. I think it’s fun.”

Despite this, xQc never truly made it clear whether or not he does in fact have equity in Kick. However, his answer does confirm that it was a point of discussion and something that was brought up. If he’s of the mindset to help grow the platform moving forward, having a slice of the pie would no doubt sweeten the pot, on top of his guaranteed $70 million.

We’ll be sure to keep you updated if and when xQc does give a definitive answer as to whether or not he has equity with the new Twitch rival.

