Trainwrecks teases next Kick signings amid shock xQc and Amouranth move

Kick co-owner and streamer Trainwrecks has teased the next signings for the platform amid the shock moves from xQc and Amouranth.

Since its launch in late 2022, Stake-backed streaming platform Kick has gained mass popularity — quickly becoming a top rival with Twitch over the last couple of months.

Offering multi-million dollar exclusive deals, and blowing Twitch out of the water with an impressive 95/5% subscription revenue split, so far we’ve seen several prominent names within the streaming community make the jump to the new platform.

Among those to make the switch include the likes of Adin Ross, who signed the “biggest streaming deal ever” to join Kick following his ban from the Amazon-owned platform, and BruceDropEmOff who joined Kick after his falling out with OTK and multiple Twitch bans.

More recently, Twitch star xQc made the move on June 16, signing a $70 million non-exclusive two-year deal with Kick — estimated to earn him a staggering $10k an hour while streaming on the platform.

Trainwrecks teases next Kick signings following xQc deal

Following the surprise signing of xQc, Trainwrecks teased what’s in store next for the platform. Although remaining tightlipped, the Kick co-owner revealed in a message in Moistcr1tikal’s chat that a female streamer, as well as multiple FPS and variety streamers would be the next to join the platform.

“There is a female variety streamer, there are a couple male FPS/Variety streamers, and a male personality/variety – that’s all I can say,” he wrote.

Trainwrecks teased the next Kick signings in moistcr1tikal’s chat.

Since then, Amouranth, who was the largest female streamer on Twitch in 2022, left Twitch to stream on Kick during the middle of her seven-year stream anniversary on June 17.

While it’s unclear whether or not she has a contract with Kick like xQc, it’s possible Amouranth is the female streamer that Train was referring to. Although, we’ll just have to wait and see if more female streamers are to come.